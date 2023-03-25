Branching Out

We made it across to the South Island!



The saga of our ferry crossing from Wellington to Picton (North Island to South Island)... our original booking was for 8.45am yesterday. Rescheduled to 8.30pm yesterday, with a different ferry due to a breakdown on the one we were booked with. We called in to the ferry terminal around lunchtime (before visiting Zealandia) and were advised that our evening crossing was now going to be delayed by several more hours, we think due to an additional backlog of vehicles and passengers following bad weather on Wednesday, which resulted in even more cancellations.

We finally left Wellington at 3am today, had a smooth crossing although not much sleep, and arrived safely in Picton about 7am. Thankfully we only had a short drive to our planned stopover just outside Picton as we were both feeling extremely tired.

After parking the motorhome and having a long nap, we wandered down the road to a nature reserve where John was hopeful of photographing birds, and I found some interesting trees.