Down in the valley by christinav
Photo 719

Down in the valley

Similar photo to one of yesterdays but in B&W
26th August 2023 26th Aug 23

Christina

ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Peter Dulis ace
Works well in monochrome
August 27th, 2023  
Walks @ 7 ace
Exceptional tonal range and composition, fav.
August 27th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely reflections
August 27th, 2023  
