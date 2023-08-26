Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 719
Down in the valley
Similar photo to one of yesterdays but in B&W
26th August 2023
26th Aug 23
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
719
photos
86
followers
103
following
196% complete
View this month »
712
713
714
715
716
717
718
719
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
26th August 2023 7:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Peter Dulis
ace
Works well in monochrome
August 27th, 2023
Walks @ 7
ace
Exceptional tonal range and composition, fav.
August 27th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely reflections
August 27th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close