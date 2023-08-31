Previous
The rising blue moon by christinav
Photo 725

The rising blue moon

All my shots the moon seems to have a red rim around it. Anybody have any ideas why this happened?
31st August 2023 31st Aug 23

Christina

ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
198% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

moni kozi
Oh yeah!!!
August 31st, 2023  
Diana ace
Stunning!
August 31st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise