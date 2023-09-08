Previous
Ohhh the wind by christinav
Photo 733

Ohhh the wind

I though this would be a sheltered spot to get a good reflection of the Mt Ruapehu but alas to many ripples on the surface of this tarn.
8th September 2023 8th Sep 23

Christina

ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
200% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carole G ace
I recognise that spot. I struck lucky with the wind
September 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise