Previous
Photo 733
Ohhh the wind
I though this would be a sheltered spot to get a good reflection of the Mt Ruapehu but alas to many ripples on the surface of this tarn.
8th September 2023
8th Sep 23
1
0
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Carole G
ace
I recognise that spot. I struck lucky with the wind
September 9th, 2023
