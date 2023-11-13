Previous
Out for a kayak by christinav
Photo 799

Out for a kayak

Taken on the weekend
13th November 2023 13th Nov 23

Christina

ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
218% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

julia ace
Wow that looks pretty cool.. like a mill pond.
November 14th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise