Toledo by christinav
Photo 1117

Toledo

A walled city just an hour out of Madrid. We managed to narrowly avoid a divorce with navigating our way out of the city in the rental!
28th September 2024 28th Sep 24

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand.
Peter Dulis ace
so lovely
October 3rd, 2024  
