Photo 1118
Bird watching
I believe this is the black vulture. It was quite a buzz watching these swoop and glide on the thermals.
29th September 2024
29th Sep 24
1
0
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
1120
photos
105
followers
113
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
2nd October 2024 1:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured.
October 4th, 2024
