Bird watching by christinav
Photo 1118

Bird watching

I believe this is the black vulture. It was quite a buzz watching these swoop and glide on the thermals.
29th September 2024 29th Sep 24

Christina

Diana ace
Well spotted and captured.
October 4th, 2024  
