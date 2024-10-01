Sign up
Previous
Photo 1120
Cork tree
I have never seen a cork tree before and we were wondering if this look was natural shredding or purposeful done. Yay for goggle, I see the cork is harvested in this way and the bark grows back over several years.
1st October 2024
1st Oct 24
6
1
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
1120
photos
105
followers
113
following
306% complete
View this month »
1113
1114
1115
1116
1117
1118
1119
1120
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
2nd October 2024 3:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Babs
ace
So interesting what a great tree
October 4th, 2024
Boxplayer
ace
Interesting
October 4th, 2024
Diana
ace
such an amazing find and capture.
October 4th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
That's really interesting
October 4th, 2024
Yao RL
ace
The tree is dancing menacingly.
October 4th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Wow! Looks man-made to me. Great tree!
October 4th, 2024
