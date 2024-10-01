Previous
Cork tree by christinav
I have never seen a cork tree before and we were wondering if this look was natural shredding or purposeful done. Yay for goggle, I see the cork is harvested in this way and the bark grows back over several years.
Babs ace
So interesting what a great tree
October 4th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
Interesting
October 4th, 2024  
Diana ace
such an amazing find and capture.
October 4th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
That's really interesting
October 4th, 2024  
Yao RL ace
The tree is dancing menacingly.
October 4th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Wow! Looks man-made to me. Great tree!
October 4th, 2024  
