Early morning view by christinav
Photo 1122

Early morning view

We have arrived in the most beautiful town of Caceres. Every corner you turn there is another old cobblestone street and stunning building. We have stayed here for 3 nights and have thoroughly enjoyed it.
3rd October 2024 3rd Oct 24

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand.
