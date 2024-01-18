Previous
The morning mist by christinav
Photo 865

The morning mist

I have been away for a few days canoeing up the Whanganui river. This river is the only waterway in the world that has been officially designated a person. This is as Maori view the river as a living entity.
18th January 2024 18th Jan 24

Christina

Diana
a fabulous capture of this wonderful scenery. What a great time you must have had.
January 23rd, 2024  
Issi Bannerman
Wow, interesting. Lovely view and I rather fancy your canoeing trip!
January 23rd, 2024  
julia
Great view.. I will be going up there in a few weeks but I think our mode of transport will be quicker..
January 23rd, 2024  
