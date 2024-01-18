Sign up
Photo 865
The morning mist
I have been away for a few days canoeing up the Whanganui river. This river is the only waterway in the world that has been officially designated a person. This is as Maori view the river as a living entity.
18th January 2024
18th Jan 24
3
1
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos.
Diana
ace
a fabulous capture of this wonderful scenery. What a great time you must have had.
January 23rd, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Wow, interesting. Lovely view and I rather fancy your canoeing trip!
January 23rd, 2024
julia
ace
Great view.. I will be going up there in a few weeks but I think our mode of transport will be quicker..
January 23rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
