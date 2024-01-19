Sign up
Photo 866
Up the river....
unfortunately the river had just been in flood so it is rather dirty looking, usually it is lovely and clear.
19th January 2024
19th Jan 24
Christina
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
19th January 2024 3:48pm
Issi Bannerman
But how beautiful it is! Gorgeous scene.
January 25th, 2024
