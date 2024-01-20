Previous
The hut by christinav
The hut

24 people sleeping in slab beds pushed close to each other. My hubby chose this option, I pitched a tent (only a single so he didn't fit!
20th January 2024

Christina

Issi Bannerman
Oh, I'd have taken the tent option too! All those people ... how many snorers?! Great option to have though.
January 25th, 2024  
