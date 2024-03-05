Let's play!

Sign up
Photo 912
A morning sunrise walk while we were in the Catlins - we stayed in Surat Bay. Unfortunately I don't have the best lens for wildlife, esp close ups but I will post a few over the next day or two.
5th March 2024
5th Mar 24
Christina
Diana
ace
I love this wonderful capture and scene, so much to see here.
March 5th, 2024
Babs
ace
What a great find, how exciting
March 5th, 2024
Brian
ace
Well spotted and captured
March 5th, 2024
