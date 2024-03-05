Previous
Let's play! by christinav
Let's play!

A morning sunrise walk while we were in the Catlins - we stayed in Surat Bay. Unfortunately I don't have the best lens for wildlife, esp close ups but I will post a few over the next day or two.
Christina

ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Diana ace
I love this wonderful capture and scene, so much to see here.
March 5th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a great find, how exciting
March 5th, 2024  
Brian ace
Well spotted and captured
March 5th, 2024  
