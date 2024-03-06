Previous
Tramping weekend by christinav
Tramping weekend

A weekend with friends to the Kaweka Moutain range (in Hawkes bay), the first day walking along this beautiful river.
6th March 2024 6th Mar 24

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Diana ace
I would have loved that, beautiful capture and scene.
March 11th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Looks like a lovely place to walk
March 11th, 2024  
Yao RL ace
I always admire people have such well packed pack. My pack is always way too big.
March 11th, 2024  
