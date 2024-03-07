Sign up
Photo 914
Day 2
Going up (and up and up)
7th March 2024
7th Mar 24
3
1
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
916
photos
99
followers
113
following
Diana
ace
My knees, they would certainly give up on me there! I'd probably also get dizzy and fall off the path, wonderful capture and scene. I think I will just go for the 3 course dinner ;-)
March 11th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Looks like a tough climb
March 11th, 2024
Yao RL
ace
Up up is better than up, down and up,up haha.
March 11th, 2024
