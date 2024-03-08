Previous
Camping by christinav
Photo 915

Camping

Setting up camp and this is me getting a cup of tea going.....
8th March 2024 8th Mar 24

Christina

Diana ace
What a lovely site you chose, you even have something to sit on.
March 11th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
That’s a lovely looking clearing.
March 11th, 2024  
Sporen Maken
Great scene. Makes me wish I was there
March 11th, 2024  
Helen Westerbeke
perfectly captured
March 11th, 2024  
