Photo 938
Sheds -1
My subject of the month will be sheds. This is at a friends, at the back of her property where the weeds have gotten away...
1st April 2024
1st Apr 24
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
938
photos
99
followers
113
following
256% complete
View this month »
931
932
933
934
935
936
937
938
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
15th March 2024 6:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30-shots2024
Diana
ace
How beautiful this looks and what a great subject. I hope she can find the door ;-)
April 1st, 2024
John Falconer
ace
The shed looks great with the greenery.
April 1st, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Fast moving weeds and ivy by the looks of it!
April 1st, 2024
kali
ace
great subject :)
April 1st, 2024
