Previous
Sheds -1 by christinav
Photo 938

Sheds -1

My subject of the month will be sheds. This is at a friends, at the back of her property where the weeds have gotten away...
1st April 2024 1st Apr 24

Christina

ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
256% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
How beautiful this looks and what a great subject. I hope she can find the door ;-)
April 1st, 2024  
John Falconer ace
The shed looks great with the greenery.
April 1st, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Fast moving weeds and ivy by the looks of it!
April 1st, 2024  
kali ace
great subject :)
April 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise