Previous
Next
Ronda 1 by christinav
Photo 1127

Ronda 1

We have spent the last 3 days walking village to village to reach Ronda, famous for this bridge and houses on the cliff edge.
8th October 2024 8th Oct 24

Christina

ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
309% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise