Photo 1187
Drooping Petal
Happy Friday! I haven't posted in awhile so I thought I'd post one and see what beautiful photos you've been posting! I hope you all have a beautiful weekend.
30th July 2021
30th Jul 21
2
1
Cindy McFarland
ace
@cindymc
I'm originally from Virginia but have been in Kentucky for many years so I call it home. I think it's beautiful here so it's...
1324
photos
79
followers
100
following
325% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
10th July 2021 7:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
July 30th, 2021
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice - kind of abstract
July 30th, 2021
