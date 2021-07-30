Previous
Drooping Petal by cindymc
Photo 1187

Drooping Petal

Happy Friday! I haven't posted in awhile so I thought I'd post one and see what beautiful photos you've been posting! I hope you all have a beautiful weekend.
30th July 2021 30th Jul 21

Cindy McFarland

@cindymc
I'm originally from Virginia but have been in Kentucky for many years so I call it home. I think it's beautiful here so it's...
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
July 30th, 2021  
Peter Dulis ace
Nice - kind of abstract
July 30th, 2021  
