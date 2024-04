Golden Shoreline

I took this at Santa Rosa Beach, Florida the day before my granddaughter got married. It was a very quick trip for us but we couldn't miss this momentous occasion. On this day it was cold, the wind was blowing wildly, even blowing the sand up in our faces, but we couldn't miss out on this beautiful sunset. The day of the wedding couldn't have been more perfect. Sunny, perfect weather and no wind. Her wedding was like a fairy-tale. I was so glad I got to witness it.