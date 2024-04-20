Previous
First Butterfly by cindymc
First Butterfly

This is my first butterfly sighting of the season. I adore butterflies so I was thrilled to see this one with such brilliant markings.

Thanks for stopping by!
20th April 2024 20th Apr 24

Cindy McFarland

@cindymc
I'm originally from Virginia but have been in Kentucky for many years so I call it home. I think it's beautiful here so it's...
Judith Johnson ace
Such a beautiful species. I love the colours, and your capture is excellent
April 20th, 2024  
