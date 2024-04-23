Sign up
Previous
Photo 1250
Pink Dogwoods
I almost missed the dogwoods this year but was so thankful that there were still some trees in bloom.
Thanks for stopping by!
23rd April 2024
23rd Apr 24
5
3
Cindy McFarland
ace
@cindymc
I'm originally from Virginia but have been in Kentucky for many years so I call it home. I think it's beautiful here so it's...
1387
photos
55
followers
84
following
1243
1244
1245
1246
1247
1248
1249
1250
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Taken
17th April 2024 10:02pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
John Falconer
ace
Great capture.
April 23rd, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful spring image
April 23rd, 2024
Monica
Beautiful!
April 23rd, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is beautiful.
April 23rd, 2024
Diana
ace
How gorgeous against the blue sky, fabulous shot!
April 23rd, 2024
