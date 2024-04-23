Previous
Pink Dogwoods by cindymc
Pink Dogwoods

I almost missed the dogwoods this year but was so thankful that there were still some trees in bloom.

Thanks for stopping by!
23rd April 2024 23rd Apr 24

Cindy McFarland

@cindymc
I'm originally from Virginia but have been in Kentucky for many years so I call it home. I think it's beautiful here so it's...
John Falconer ace
Great capture.
April 23rd, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Beautiful spring image
April 23rd, 2024  
Monica
Beautiful!
April 23rd, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is beautiful.
April 23rd, 2024  
Diana ace
How gorgeous against the blue sky, fabulous shot!
April 23rd, 2024  
