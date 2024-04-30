Sign up
Previous
Photo 1253
Cluster of Blue
I was so drawn to these blue flowers. I'm just partial to blue.
30th April 2024
30th Apr 24
1
1
Cindy McFarland
ace
@cindymc
I'm originally from Virginia but have been in Kentucky for many years so I call it home. I think it's beautiful here so it's...
1390
photos
57
followers
84
following
343% complete
1246
1247
1248
1249
1250
1251
1252
1253
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
17th April 2024 11:28pm
Diana
ace
Such beautiful flowers, gorgeous focus and dof.
April 30th, 2024
