Previous
Photo 1223
Posing Just for Me
This was taken in the back yard of our condo. I don't have a lens long enough to capture a lot of bird photos but this one came close enough for me to get a decent shot.
Thanks for stopping by and taking a look at my vacation photos. This was a magical place to me.
14th July 2023
14th Jul 23
3
0
Cindy McFarland
ace
@cindymc
I'm originally from Virginia but have been in Kentucky for many years so I call it home. I think it's beautiful here so it's...
1360
photos
62
followers
88
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Taken
25th June 2023 2:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Lou Ann
ace
Oh nice! Looks like a wonderful view too!
July 14th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
interesting
July 14th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Great composition...He kind of matches the clouds.
July 14th, 2023
