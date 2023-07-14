Previous
Posing Just for Me by cindymc
Photo 1223

Posing Just for Me

This was taken in the back yard of our condo. I don't have a lens long enough to capture a lot of bird photos but this one came close enough for me to get a decent shot.

Thanks for stopping by and taking a look at my vacation photos. This was a magical place to me.
14th July 2023

Cindy McFarland

Lou Ann
Oh nice! Looks like a wonderful view too!
July 14th, 2023  
Peter Dulis
interesting
July 14th, 2023  
gloria jones
Great composition...He kind of matches the clouds.
July 14th, 2023  
