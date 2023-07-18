Previous
Angel Oak Tree by cindymc
Angel Oak Tree

We visited the Angel Oak Tree on Johns Island, near Charleston, and what a phenomenon. It is considered to be the largest live Oak tree east of the Mississippi estimating to be 300-400 years old.
Cindy McFarland

