Photo 1239
Morning Mirage
I woke up this morning at 4:30 and couldn't go back to sleep. I puttered around and had about 4 cups of coffee and finally decided to go out and shoot. As I came to the end of my street, this is what I saw. I knew it was going to be a good day!
17th August 2023
17th Aug 23
Cindy McFarland
ace
@cindymc
I'm originally from Virginia but have been in Kentucky for many years so I call it home. I think it's beautiful here so it's...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Taken
16th August 2023 7:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
