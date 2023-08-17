Previous
Morning Mirage by cindymc
Morning Mirage

I woke up this morning at 4:30 and couldn't go back to sleep. I puttered around and had about 4 cups of coffee and finally decided to go out and shoot. As I came to the end of my street, this is what I saw. I knew it was going to be a good day!
Cindy McFarland

@cindymc
I'm originally from Virginia but have been in Kentucky for many years so I call it home. I think it's beautiful here so it's...
