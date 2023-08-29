Rocky Climb

I spent time at Cumberland Falls a few weekends ago with a photo friend. We took pictures of the falls, of course, but we also decided to go to Eagle Falls, which follows the river on the other side of the park. Little did we know that we were getting into a hike that was so challenging, strenuous, and sometimes scary (at least for me). There was a short trail and a longer loop and, thank God, we opted for the short trail which was 1 mile there and 1 mile back. What would probably take a young 14 year old whipper snapper maybe 45 minutes to hike to the falls took us about 2 hours! When we reached the falls I felt like the American Ninja Warrior and wanted to climb up on one of those boulders and raise my arms and yell! lol

My camera and I weren't getting along very well as I struggled constantly to get the correct settings. But, they will have to do. There certainly won't ever be a re-do!



This picture is an example of some of the areas that we ran into. I was thinking, "How in the world will I get through there"? I'm 69, btw! lol