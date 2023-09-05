Previous
Early September Morning by cindymc
Early September Morning

I woke up at 4 a.m.and went to a nearby lake to capture the sunrise. It was just coming up around 7 when I got there. It was a beautiful morning.
5th September 2023 5th Sep 23

Cindy McFarland

@cindymc
I'm originally from Virginia but have been in Kentucky for many years so I call it home. I think it's beautiful here so it's...
GaryW
Beautiful reflection!
September 5th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Great capture of the light, reflections
September 6th, 2023  
