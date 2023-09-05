Sign up
Photo 1242
Early September Morning
I woke up at 4 a.m.and went to a nearby lake to capture the sunrise. It was just coming up around 7 when I got there. It was a beautiful morning.
5th September 2023
5th Sep 23
Cindy McFarland
@cindymc
I'm originally from Virginia but have been in Kentucky for many years so I call it home. I think it's beautiful here so it's...
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
4th September 2023 7:41pm
GaryW
Beautiful reflection!
September 5th, 2023
gloria jones
Great capture of the light, reflections
September 6th, 2023
