Previous
Bathed in Morning Light by cindymc
Photo 1243

Bathed in Morning Light

This was taken at a nearby cemetery. It has a small lake that offers several places to sit and take in the quiet serenity of the place.
6th September 2023 6th Sep 23

Cindy McFarland

ace
@cindymc
I'm originally from Virginia but have been in Kentucky for many years so I call it home. I think it's beautiful here so it's...
340% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
wow love it
September 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise