Photo 1243
Bathed in Morning Light
This was taken at a nearby cemetery. It has a small lake that offers several places to sit and take in the quiet serenity of the place.
6th September 2023
6th Sep 23
Cindy McFarland
ace
@cindymc
I'm originally from Virginia but have been in Kentucky for many years so I call it home. I think it's beautiful here so it's...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
4th September 2023 9:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Peter Dulis
ace
wow love it
September 6th, 2023
