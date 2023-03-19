Sign up
61 / 365
The Viking Swords monument
I often come back to this sculpture of Viking swords because it makes a striking image by day or night. This is a view of it that I don't often take, but I especially liked it because the sky was a lovely colour.
19th March 2023
19th Mar 23
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
15th March 2023 8:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
three
,
swords
