66 / 365
Marina by night
This was along exposure of 30 seconds to give the water a smooth silky look.
26th March 2023
26th Mar 23
Elise
ace
@clearlightskies
67
photos
15
followers
30
following
60
61
62
63
64
65
66
67
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
25th March 2023 10:15pm
Tags
night
,
reflection
Suzanne
ace
Really effective outcome.
March 27th, 2023
