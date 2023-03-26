Previous
Marina by night by clearlightskies
Marina by night

This was along exposure of 30 seconds to give the water a smooth silky look.
26th March 2023 26th Mar 23

Elise

ace
@clearlightskies
Suzanne ace
Really effective outcome.
March 27th, 2023  
