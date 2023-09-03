Sign up
217 / 365
Mountain shrine
A small shrine at the start of the mountain trail. I have noticed these in a number of places in the Swiss alps. Statues, prayers, and candles ….lit by unseen hands each evening.
3rd September 2023
3rd Sep 23
Elise
ace
@clearlightskies
