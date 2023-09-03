Previous
Next
Mountain shrine by clearlightskies
217 / 365

Mountain shrine

A small shrine at the start of the mountain trail. I have noticed these in a number of places in the Swiss alps. Statues, prayers, and candles ….lit by unseen hands each evening.
3rd September 2023 3rd Sep 23

Elise

ace
@clearlightskies
59% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise