Star trail by clearlightskies
Star trail

I had to wait a while for a clear sky before creating this image.
4th September 2023 4th Sep 23

Elise

@clearlightskies
Dave ace
Beautiful. How long was the exposure?
September 9th, 2023  
Elise ace
In total it was about 45 minutes. But of course, it wasn’t one long exposure but a sequence of 30 second exposures. And then I stacked them afterwards using StarStax to make one image.
September 9th, 2023  
