Cuillin Hills, Isle of Skye by clearlightskies
249 / 365

Cuillin Hills, Isle of Skye

19th October 2023 19th Oct 23

Elise

ace
@clearlightskies
68% complete

Suzanne ace
Brought the old favourite 'Road to the Isles to mind:
'Oh the far Cuillins are puttin' love on me,
As step I wi' my crummack to the Isles.'

October 19th, 2023  
