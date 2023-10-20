Previous
Kilt Rock waterfall, Skye by clearlightskies
Kilt Rock waterfall, Skye

This photo is a bit blurry because there was a Gale Force 8 blowing. I was very surprised at how much windage an iPhone can produce! However it does show the bizarre phenomenon of a waterfall going backwards ….
20th October 2023

