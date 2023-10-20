Sign up
250 / 365
Kilt Rock waterfall, Skye
This photo is a bit blurry because there was a Gale Force 8 blowing. I was very surprised at how much windage an iPhone can produce! However it does show the bizarre phenomenon of a waterfall going backwards ….
20th October 2023
20th Oct 23
244
245
246
247
248
249
250
251
