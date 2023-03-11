Previous
Next
Skull of a dead tree by clifford
67 / 365

Skull of a dead tree

While out walking today I came across a petrified tree lying horizontally and was delighted to discover this shape
11th March 2023 11th Mar 23

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
18% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise