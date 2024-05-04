Previous
River Severn flowing through Gloucester Docks. by clifford
River Severn flowing through Gloucester Docks.

I think it's wonderful how the develpers have been working at converting the warehouses into apartments.
Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
Corinne C ace
I love this capture. I feel like I am walking through this dock
May 4th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Excellent photograph
May 4th, 2024  
