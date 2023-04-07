Previous
Castlemorton on a Sunny Spring day by clifford
88 / 365

Castlemorton on a Sunny Spring day

What a refreshing walk this morning. Sunshine, light wind and fresh air. What a difference a few days make to the colours.
7th April 2023 7th Apr 23

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
