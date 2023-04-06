Previous
Next
Elmo the curious by clifford
87 / 365

Elmo the curious

Today's walk was in woodland. Below this great oak is a pond. Guess where they went? Correct!
( the little one was already in)
6th April 2023 6th Apr 23

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
23% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise