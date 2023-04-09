Previous
Malverns from the Old Hills by clifford
Malverns from the Old Hills

Refreshing walk today. Hazy, warm but a chilly wind. Remarkable colours in this field.
9th April 2023 9th Apr 23

Cliff McFarlane

