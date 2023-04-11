Previous
Lower Peachfield Common by clifford
Lower Peachfield Common

Trees and rolling grassland, todays walk. The train: London to Hereford. It felt quiet and peaceful not many passengers on this Great Western Railway.
11th April 2023 11th Apr 23

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
