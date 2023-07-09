Previous
Pembrokeshire coastal path by clifford
Pembrokeshire coastal path

On my recent wildlife trip I walked part of the coastal path. I didn't realise how close to the edge it was in places. So had to try and capture my feeling.
9th July 2023 9th Jul 23

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
