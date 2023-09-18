Previous
Red Arrows display team at Duxford Air display by clifford
201 / 365

Red Arrows display team at Duxford Air display

Sometimes you get lucky with the light. The field was just golden and the light reflected off the aircraft. A fitting display as a memorial to the Battle of Britain. Thank you.
18th September 2023 18th Sep 23

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
55% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise