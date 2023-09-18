Sign up
201 / 365
Red Arrows display team at Duxford Air display
Sometimes you get lucky with the light. The field was just golden and the light reflected off the aircraft. A fitting display as a memorial to the Battle of Britain. Thank you.
18th September 2023
18th Sep 23
Cliff McFarlane
@clifford
Views
3
3
365
ILCE-6700
16th September 2023 6:20am
