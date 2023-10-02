Previous
View from Cadillac mountain at Sunrise by clifford
View from Cadillac mountain at Sunrise

What a wonderful trip up the mountain early this morning. We arrived early only to find ourselves in a queue that moved quickly. The mountain was covered in people but there was a sense of peace.
2nd October 2023

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
