Lake Winnipesaukee this morning. by clifford
210 / 365

Lake Winnipesaukee this morning.

Taken on the way back from breakfast. Stormy times ahead. I'm glad our boat trip was yesterday. Still, the weather is warm if a little windy. Great for photography.
7th October 2023 7th Oct 23

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
Suzanne ace
Different mood to yesterday's pic but wonderful effect.
October 7th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely composition
October 7th, 2023  
