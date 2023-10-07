Sign up
210 / 365
Lake Winnipesaukee this morning.
Taken on the way back from breakfast. Stormy times ahead. I'm glad our boat trip was yesterday. Still, the weather is warm if a little windy. Great for photography.
7th October 2023
7th Oct 23
2
1
Cliff McFarlane
@clifford
Suzanne
ace
Different mood to yesterday's pic but wonderful effect.
October 7th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely composition
October 7th, 2023
