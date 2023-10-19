Previous
Farewell Boston by clifford
Farewell Boston

Today is our last day in Boston. This view is from View Boston, Prudential Tower. Just watching the sun setting on this beautiful city.
19th October 2023 19th Oct 23

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
PhotoCrazy ace
Beautifully captured!
October 19th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Fantastic cityscape
October 19th, 2023  
