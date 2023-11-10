Previous
November Rose by clifford
November Rose

This rose, in my garden, is still flowering in November. I'm amazed. Everything else is in the autumn change. I'm enjoying it while I cab. Hope you enjoy. This was taken as the light was fading.
10th November 2023 10th Nov 23

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh it's so pretty
November 10th, 2023  
