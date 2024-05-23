Previous
Luskentyre isolated community by clifford
Photo 387

Luskentyre isolated community

Travelled the Golden road, very narrow coastal road that links isolated communities. Wonderful experience.
23rd May 2024 23rd May 24

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
Photo Details

