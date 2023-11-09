Sign up
235 / 365
St Wulstan's local nature reserve
Today's walk was at my local nature reserve. Wet, cloudy and sunny but fresh air. Autumn colours in full swing.
9th November 2023
9th Nov 23
Cliff McFarlane
@clifford
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
9th November 2023 5:56am
Speedwell
Pretty autumn colours, with the backdrop of the Malverns very close by!
November 9th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
This capture is so peaceful
November 9th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Very nice capture
November 9th, 2023
