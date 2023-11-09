Previous
St Wulstan's local nature reserve by clifford
St Wulstan's local nature reserve

Today's walk was at my local nature reserve. Wet, cloudy and sunny but fresh air. Autumn colours in full swing.
Speedwell
Pretty autumn colours, with the backdrop of the Malverns very close by!
November 9th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
This capture is so peaceful
November 9th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Very nice capture
November 9th, 2023  
