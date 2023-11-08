Previous
Woodland ICM and Blending by clifford
Woodland ICM and Blending

It rained today while walking the dogs. They were like drowned rats but I was enjoying myself in the woods. !st and 2nd images were separate and the third is a blend of the two. It felt good to play and practice. Dogs now dry!
Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
